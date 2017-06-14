Alnwick, MS Society

Alnwick and District MS Society is planning to get out and about around the district to meet people affected by multiple sclerosis who cannot get into Alnwick.

Representatives will be going to various villages in North Northumberland and would welcome anyone who wants to come and have a chat at the following venues:

Thursday, June 15 – Belford, Sunnyhill’s Farm Shop at 11am; Thursday, June 15 – Wooler, Breeze Café, 1pm; Monday, June 19 – Alnmouth, The Dandelion Café, 2pm; Thursday, June 29 – Warkworth, Bertram’s Café, 10am; Thursday, June 29 – Amble, Circa Café, noon; Friday, June 30 – Rothbury, Tomlinson’s Café, 2pm; Wednesday, July 5 – Seahouses, The Seafield Ocean Club, 11am; Wednesday, July 5 – Bamburgh, The Copper Kettle, 1pm.