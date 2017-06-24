There was a special celebration for Alnwick Lions Club as members and guests tucked into a centennial dinner.

Lions Clubs International was formed in 1917 by Chicago businessman Melvin Jones who wondered what would happen if people put their talents to work improving their communities.

Members of Alnwick Lions Club at their centennial dinner at the White Swan Hotel. Picture by Jane Coltman

Alnwick Lions Club was founded in 1975 and still has two founder members in Adrian Ions, who was the club’s first president, and Len Reece. Its membership stands at 26, and grants totalling nearly £17,000 were given to 71 local, national and international good causes in the last year.

Money is raised through a bookshop in Alnwick, thanks to the support of the owners of the neighbouring White Swan Hotel, car boot sales, coffee mornings and variety shows.

The centennial dinner was held at the White Swan, with vice president Keith Warmington standing in for president John Hughes, who is on detachment in the Falkland Islands.

Among the guests was Wade Sherman, director of St Clouds University, representing Lions International’s link to the United States.

The club continues to raise money through charitable events, perform good works in the community and support the local area wherever it can. It also publishes the talking newspaper for visually impaired people.