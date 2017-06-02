Alnwick, Family History Society

The May meeting of the Alnwick branch of the Northumberland and Durham Family History Society was a discussion on how to tackle a ‘brick wall’ and get over it.

The meeting attracted those who were just starting to research their family and others who were more experienced. The topics raised included the difficulties encountered when searching Irish records, census returns and civil registration of birth, marriage and death.

Attention was drawn to the new General Register Office, which now offers a free search that shows a mother’s maiden name. For those looking at records before 1837, when civil registration started, places were suggested both online and in archives that could be used.

Members were advised that they could contact other family history societies asking for help, stating that they were members of the NDFHS. This has proved very useful.

There are a number of free and subscription sites that are also of use, and the local library provides free access to some of these.

Besides the opportunity to discuss and exchange ideas in how to overcome brick walls in their research, many members shared their successes.

The next meeting of the Alnwick branch will be on Tuesday, June 6, at 7.30pm, at Bailiffgate Museum. The topic will be ‘A Dram For Your Family Wake’, by Ian Roberts. All welcome.