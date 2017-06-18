Alnwick, Camera Club

Dave Philips, of Hartlepool Camera Club, was the judge for Alnwick and District Camera Club’s second open competition of the year for colour and monochrome prints.

Dave is a regular and welcome visitor to the club and a very well respected judge.

On this occasion, he had the considerable task of judging 34 colour prints and 39 monochrome prints, covering a wide range of subjects.

Nevertheless, he still found time to comment on every entry in detail, with valuable comments on composition, viewpoint, use of light and many other aspects, both technical and practical, making this a most interesting and instructive evening.

In the colour section, Rebirth by Alastair Cochrane, Summit Tarn by David Burn, and Three Candles by Peter Downs were commended, while Water Power by Gerry Simpson, Callanish Stones by Jim Kirkpatrick, and Tasty Lunch by Margaret Whittaker were highly commended.

Fourth place went to By The Old Wooden Cross, a splendid night time view of Alnmouth by Jane Coltman, and third to View From The Chillingham Road, a superb landscape looking towards the Cheviots by Carol McKay.

In second place was Misty Morning, Lake Periyar, an atmospheric view of this Indian wildlife sanctuary by Laine Baker.

But first place went to Tilly, a lively and well captured image of a small dog running through water by Kevin Murray.

In the monochrome section, commended entries were Misty Morning, Holy Island and Burmese Boy, both by Jane Coltman, and Graffiti Serenade by Richard Stent.

Highly commended were Tunnel by Micheal Mundy, Mountain Hare by Kevin Murray and Cragside Trees by David Burn.

In fourth place was Behind Bars by Laine Baker, an engaging picture of two young children staring out from a window, while in third place was Low Tide at Seahouses by Carol McKay, a beautifully toned, high quality image of a familiar scene.

Second place was awarded to Jane Coltman for In a Flap, a superbly executed action image of birds in flight.

And David Burn took first place with Bamburgh Castle, an outstanding image of a much photographed subject taken from an unusual angle, with a spectacular sky.