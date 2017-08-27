Alnwick, Camera Club

Alnwick and District Camera Club’s second open projected image competition was judged by member Malcolm Kus.

Malcolm is an experienced and highly regarded competition judge. Although this was the first time he had seen the entries, he commented in detail on each picture, with useful analysis delivered with dry humour.

The Diver, by Laine Baker.

The 57 entries covered a wide range of subjects, but with particularly fine landscape and wildlife images.

Commended entries were Stac Pollaidh from Loch Lugain, by Andrew Mackie, Bookends, by Gerry Simpson, and Into the Tunnel ,by Valerie Atkinson, while those highly commended were Autumn Flower, by Peter Downs, Bamburgh Ripples, by David Burn, and Sunrise Log, also by David.

Second place went to Laine Baker for The Diver, and the remaining top places all went to Kevin Murray. In fourth was Beauty of Nature, third was The Catch, and in first place, I Can Fly.

The evening was completed by two fine print galleries.

The Catch by Kevin Murray.

Ian Atkinson’s striking prints featured sunrise and sunset in Namibia and the colours of Colombia, while Dave Dixon’s high quality monochrome images were part of an ongoing project to document the architecture of Newcastle.