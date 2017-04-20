Alnwick, Camera Club

The subject for Alnwick and District Camera Club’s projected image set subject competition was People.

Pictures had to be taken in Northumberland and the competition was judged by club members.

Home to Amble by Jim Kirkpatrick.

The 47 images interpreted the subject in different ways, including formal and informal portraits, sporting activities, holiday pictures, people at work and events.

Each member scored their top five choices from one to five in order of preference.

The 10 pictures with the highest points were awarded as follows.

Commended: Going, Going, Gone by Stanley Trafford; Waiting for the Light by John Strong; Gone Fishing by David Burn.

The Fallen by Jane Coltman.

Highly commended: Seahorse by Margaret Whittaker; It’s February by Carol McKay; In a Spin by David Burn.

Home to Amble, a beautifully lit picture of man and boat by Jim Kirkpatrick, was fourth with 22 points, and David Burn’s A Walk in the Fog, an atmospheric monochrome image of two people walking their dog along the pier, was third with 29 points.

Second was Jane Coltman with The Fallen, a fine sporting image of a steeplechase incident, which earned 38 points, but runaway winner with 65 points was Gerry Simpson with Bird Watching, an amusing picture of elderly men sitting on benches watching a cheeky starling.