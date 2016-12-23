Bridge club moving

After holding its weekly meetings at Lindisfarne Annexe for the past 18 years, Alnwick Bridge Club is moving.

From January 3, the club will meet on Tuesdays, at 6.45pm, at Weavers’ Court in Alnwick.

Alnwick Bridge Club is the most northerly English Bridge Union affiliated club, the Berwick-upon-Tweed club being affiliated to the Scottish Bridge Union.

Teams from the club play in a local league and in competitions. From time to time the whole club takes part in the Simultaneous Pairs, when clubs throughout the country play the same cards on the same day.

In September this year, Sue Lant and Sheila Brown had the club’s best ever result in the British Autumn Pairs, coming 11th nationally out of 715 pairs.

The club has members of all abilities, and although competitive duplicate bridge is played, it is a very friendly club and new members and visitors are always made to feel very welcome.

Any bridge players who would like to give stimulating and exciting duplicate bridge a try, or would like to join the club, are invited to an open night on Tuesday, January 17, at 6.45pm. No partner needed.

More information is available at www.bridgewebs.com/alnwickbridgeclub or ring Terry Howells on 01665 576618, or Linda Dixon on 01665 576437.