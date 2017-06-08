Alnmouth WI, Meeting

It was our first meeting with the new committee and in the chair was Janis Crook, who was thankfully re-elected as our president

By her side was Pam Muggleton in her new role as secretary. Both are looking forward to a busy year as we are heading into 100 years of Alnmouth WI, started by Mrs Scolefield in 1918.

Many changes, of course, have occurred during that time, but we are fortunate that Alnmouth is still a lovely village and our WI still thrives.

Janis started the meeting by thanking all members for their input into the Food Festival, which was a great success due to their baking and selling skills. We enjoyed meeting other stallholders with their various wares, and visitors from far and wide.

It was straight into business after that, and as next year’s programme was complete, thanks to the sterling work of Celia Collinson our programme secretary.

Janis mentioned two upcoming events – Tea in the Garden (Blue Dolphins), supporting the Art Festival from June 17-18, and a nearly new sale in October. She reminded us to go through our wardrobes and sort out those clothes which are too big or too small, but we keep just in case.

Pam reminded us of upcoming events. She also went through the resolutions to be voted on at the NFWI’s annual meeting in Liverpool.

This was followed by a report by Hazel Shell, our representative to the NFWI council meeting at the Royal Grammar School in Newcastle, which she enjoyed very much and which we enjoyed listening to, even including a joke told by one of the speakers.

Our birthday girl’s name was drawn from the hat and it was Pat Edwards, who was presented with a lovely bouquet.

Margaret Woodliff Wright, our speaker for the evening, having set out examples of the hats she designs and makes, started her presentation by going through how she achieves making such beautiful hats for every occasion.

She studied couture millinery at Leeds College of Art before starting her career, and it was fascinating hearing how she creates such beautiful designs, even from old jumpers, her favourite sources of material being the Oxfam Shops – truly amazing.

At present some of her designs are on display at Fenwicks of York in its An English Country Garden exhibition, plus one of her designs is jetting off to Nebraska to an exhibition there.

It was a very interesting talk, one we enjoyed very much.

Our competition was, of course, ‘a hat’ and we had quite a selection modelled by their owners. It was hard to choose, but Jean Humphreys was the winner in a very fetching hat.

Janis thanked Margaret for her excellent presentation and we finished our evening in the usual way with scones, cake and a cup of tea.

Our June speaker is Rob Wilson and his subject is Poisons in your Garden, which sounds intriguing. It will be a pooled supper.