Alnmouth WI, Meeting

Our first meeting of 2017 was bursting at the seams with members and prospective members, and after a hearty welcome from president Janis, she gave a briefing of how it would run as it was Members’ Night.

The business was quickly gone through, mentioning that our subs are due – this year £39, and that there would be a vote on the resolutions short-listed on the handout during supper.

As it is getting near our annual meeting members were encouraged to think about joining the committee, and any members interested in keeping the website up to date would be very welcome.

As it is our centenary next year, plans are under way for various celebrations, organised by a sub-committee. More details will follow when they are finalised. March 2018 seems forever away, but no doubt it will soon be upon us.

Our last reminder was about our winter warmer, which will be on Wednesday, February 22, when we will be serving homemade soup with crusty bread, fruit crumble and custard, followed by coffee or tea, all for £5. We will be having two sittings this year, at noon and 1pm. If anyone would like to make a booking email j.davidson246@btenternet.com

Our workshop leaders were eagerly awaiting their ‘pupils’ so Celia, our programme secretary, together with Caroline Martin and Ann Coyne, helped members find their chosen subject. There were two sessions available, chosen in advance, and all were well subscribed so the fun began.

There were excellent crafts of all sorts on offer, including cocktail tasting – not sure of that category, but well attended. Others were wool wrapping, peg loom weaving, crochet flowers, winter planting and making a place mat. Our in-house ‘tutors’ were amazing and the buzz of conversation and laughter proved that our members’ night got the new year off to a good start.

We finished our excellent evening by our usual pooled supper, which everyone was ready for, and, of course, the vote for our resolution.

The speaker for our February meeting is Clair Dowgill and her subject will be Follow Your Dream. The competition is a dreamcatcher.