A fund-raising feast

A feast of funds has been served up to Alzheimer’s Research after a charity lunch.

The event, which included a raffle, cake stall and talk by Tom Pattinson about plants and the senses, was held at Alnmouth and Lesbury Cricket Club.

Thanks go to George Curry, Heather Batey, Fiona Bowie and James McLean, dementia champion Carol Southam, the club and PCC, as well as the helpers and supporters.

Pictured is Jean Curry handing over a cheque for £2,100 to Claire Priestwood.